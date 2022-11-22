AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
AVN 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.35%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
OGDC 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
PAEL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.61%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.3%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.68%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.44%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets fall in early trade on growth worries

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2022 02:28pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday on growth worries following COVID-19 flare-ups in China and weak oil demand, with the Qatari index on course to extend losses for a sixth session.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, on course to extend losses for a third session, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services losing 2.7% and Riyad Bank falling 1.1%.

On Monday, the kingdom said that OPEC+ was sticking with oil output cuts and could take further measures to balance the market amid falling prices, denying a report it was considering boosting output, according to state news agency SPA.

Physical crude markets have weakened in recent days, reflecting softer demand from China and Europe.

Most Gulf bourses fall on weak oil, Egypt ends six-day gain streak

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - inched higher on Tuesday as the dollar eased but worries about a global recession and China’s rising COVID-19 case numbers denting demand from the world’s top crude oil importer weighed on sentiment.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.3%, hit by a 0.4% fall in Emirates NBD.

Separately, Dubai’s main airport on Tuesday raised its passenger forecast for this year by nearly two million to 64.3 million people after a strong pick up in business in the third quarter from the same period last year.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.4%.

United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Monday that the Gulf state denied that it is engaging in any discussion with other OPEC+ members to change their latest agreement, adding that it is valid until the end of 2023.

The Qatari index retreated 0.8%, on course to extend losses for a sixth session, with Qatar Islamic Bank dropping 1.6%.

Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf markets fall in early trade on growth worries

'Asset beyond means' case: Court sends reference against Dar back to NAB

Rupee ends losing streak, gains 0.11% against US dollar

Trade ties, CARs connectivity: High-powered delegation to be sent

Police registers case over killing of cop in Karachi

Oil rises as Saudi comments outweigh recession concerns

Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification

‘Extreme liquidity crunch’ engulfs textile sector, says APTMA

New solar power plants: Tariffs to be indexed annually: ECC

Pakistan reopens Afghan crossing

Jul-Sept period: Rs193.15bn authorised/ disbursed under PSDP

Read more stories