FTSE 100 hits two-month high as oil stocks rebound

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2022
The FTSE 100 jumped to a two-month high on Tuesday, as oil stocks bounced back following a bullish brokerage recommendation and news that OPEC+ members were not discussing an oil output increase.

The commodities-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to its strongest level since Sept. 13.

Oil majors Shell and BP jumped 2.9% and 4.8% as crude prices gained after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister denied a report that said OPEC oil producers were discussing a potential output increase.

Meanwhile, Citigroup raised BP’s rating to “buy” from “neutral” and said it expects the rotation into energy stocks to continue.

FTSE 100 slides as weaker commodity prices weigh

Britain’s energy sector surged 3.5%.

The more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps slipped 0.2%, reflecting a cautious mood in the equities market on concerns about aggressive rate hikes and slowing economic growth.

Among individual stocks, GSK Plc slipped 0.8% after the drugmaker said it has initiated a process to withdraw U.S. approval for its blood cancer drug Blenrep, after the therapy failed to meet the requirements of a key trial.

AO World jumped 13.3% after the online electrical retailer struck a positive note on annual profit outlook due to its cost-saving steps.

