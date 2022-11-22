AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
Nov 22, 2022
Petition against Imran Khan dismissed

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
LAHORE: A sessions’ court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking registration of a case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan on a charge of ridiculing the institution of army.

The court dismissed the petition in the light of a report of SP investigation /additional district complaint officer. The report said that the petition was baseless as no cognizable offence was made out against the respondent.

The court announced its reserved decision on a petition of a citizen Sheikh Muzaffar Hussain. The petitioner through his counsel contended that he approached Samanabad police for registration of a criminal case against Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan for scandalizing senior officers of Pakistan army. He alleged Imran Khan through his scandalous statement attempted to create rift among the officers of the army and tried to portray them less patriotic.

The counsel said under the law the act of the PTI chief amounted to the offence of sedition. He, therefore, asked the court to direct the police to register case against Imran Khan under the relevant provisions of law.

