AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
ANL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.23%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
FNEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.95%)
MLCF 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 74.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.62%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
TRG 146.57 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.5%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
WAVES 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 108.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 42,761 Increased By 31 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 26.3 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sheikh Rashid’s unsavoury comment

“How would you define a man?” “I presume you mean apart from the obvious physical…” “Yep.” “Oh I...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
Follow us

“How would you define a man?” “I presume you mean apart from the obvious physical…”

“Yep.”

“Oh I get it – you are thinking of the reference to Billo Rani by Sheikh Rashid!”

“There are male cats and female cats…”

“Right but the word Rani means queen so Queen of the Cats has to be female wouldn’t you say?”

“Sheikh Rashid’s comment was in reference to Bilawal Bhutto’s warning to the President to promptly sign off on the appointment of the next chief of army staff.”

“Well I am not sure as the powerful have a history of ensuring obedience but surely someone must have asked him to make that comment. But for the information of The Sheikh, a Foreign Minister, especially the leader of the second largest party in the coalition government, has more powers than the President.”

“Indeed, anyway going back to the definition of man I would say that smoking a cigar does not make a man.”

“OK how about growing a moustache?”

“If I recall correctly Parveen Rashid sports a moustache as well.”

“Two things my friend, first get that dratted keyboard replaced and second the two are not related though they have one common feature: they are both followers and depend on another for a ministry and a follower can never ever be an alpha male.”

“And Bilawal Bhutto is not a follower therefore he is an alpha male!”

“Precisely – the Biblical reference the meek shall inherit the earth and shall delight themselves in the abundance of peace which is a positive reference for the meek as the meek will never fight but bring about peace….”

“That’s not how we translate that phrase in this country – the meek can never aspire to a Bilawal House, or Raiwind or Bani Gala or…”

“So how will you define a man?”

“If you are talking politics I would say someone who learns from his mistakes…”

“Can’t apply that to too many of our politicians.”

“Agreed and you can’t apply that principle to Sheikh Rashid anymore because this is the first time he is no longer welcome at gate number 4.”

“Ah so a first time mistake, but there are others who were welcome at that gate at one time and not any more……”

“Don’t confuse a leader with a follower.”

“Right and how would you define a woman leader?”

“A Pakistani woman politician thinks very much like her male counterpart except she is better eye candy…”

“But The Khan broke that mold…”

“A word of advice: don’t confuse mould with mold – you could get into serious trouble.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sheikh Rashid Bilawal Bhutto PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sheikh Rashid’s unsavoury comment

Trade ties, CARs connectivity: High-powered delegation to be sent

Pak soldier martyred

Jul-Sept period: Rs193.15bn authorised/ disbursed under PSDP

Sugar export: decision to be taken on Thursday

FBR enhances security deposits for new customs agents

New solar power plants: Tariffs to be indexed annually: ECC

Asif says PM has asked ministry to initiate process

New COAS: appointment process begins

Intraparty polls to be held on Dec 30th, PML-N tells ECP

Toshakhana Reference: IK summoned by district & sessions court

Read more stories