FO rejects baseless charges levelled by Indian leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday rejected baseless propaganda and irresponsible remarks by Indian leadership at the “No Money for Terror” ministerial meeting, saying the country’s successful counterterrorism measures have been accorded due recognition by Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Pakistan strongly rejected all references and insinuations by the Indian leadership directed against it at the so-called “No Money for Terror” Ministerial meeting held in New Delhi,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Guided by its incorrigible and incurable desire to malign Pakistan at every available forum, she stated that India continues to mislead the world about Pakistan’s counter-terrorism credentials by repeatedly levelling false accusations of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in financing of proscribed terrorist organisations.

She stated that India’s hollow rhetoric has fallen flat in the face of Pakistan’s successful counterterrorism measures, which have been accorded due recognition and acknowledgement from the premier international body on counterterrorism, anti-money laundering and terror financing, i.e., the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Our robust and credible AML/ CFT actions and satisfactory implementation of FATF Action Plans duly secured Pakistan’s successful removal off the Grey List, this October,” she added.

Regrettably, the spokesperson, added India is continuing its relentless terror campaign in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “There is no justification for India’s state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK, where its security forces terrorize, torment and torture innocent Kashmiris with impunity, every day,” she said.

Most deplorably, India has been harbouring and protecting terrorists for decades. In 2019, it acquitted Swami Aseemanand, the main character of the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast that killed 43 Pakistani citizens on the Indian soil, she added.

Earlier this year, the Indian courts released 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case during the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat. Similarly, during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks trial, India deliberately withheld witnesses and credible evidence from Pakistani courts, despite repeated requests over the last fourteen years, only to drag and perpetuate the case to serve its sinister political agenda.

“India’s involvement in inciting terrorism inside Pakistan is widely established and documented,” she stated.

In November 2020, she added that Pakistan had released a comprehensive dossier providing evidence of India’s involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan.

She added that the convicted, serving, Indian Naval commander Kulbhushan Yadav is undeniable proof of India’s direct involvement in sabotage and terror. She further stated that Indian links to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other elements inimical to Pakistan inside Afghanistan are also well known.

“Pakistan urges upon the international community to hold India accountable for its actions in IIOJK, its patronage of terrorist entities and for fomenting terror in neighbouring countries,” she stated, adding that India is also advised to immediately reform and rectify its own credentials on terrorism and desist from shamelessly levelling false accusations against Pakistan for selfish political interests.

