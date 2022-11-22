AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
ANL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.23%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
FNEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.95%)
MLCF 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 74.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.62%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
TRG 146.57 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.5%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
WAVES 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 108.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 42,761 Increased By 31 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 26.3 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FO rejects baseless charges levelled by Indian leaders

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday rejected baseless propaganda and irresponsible remarks by Indian leadership at the “No Money for Terror” ministerial meeting, saying the country’s successful counterterrorism measures have been accorded due recognition by Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Pakistan strongly rejected all references and insinuations by the Indian leadership directed against it at the so-called “No Money for Terror” Ministerial meeting held in New Delhi,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Guided by its incorrigible and incurable desire to malign Pakistan at every available forum, she stated that India continues to mislead the world about Pakistan’s counter-terrorism credentials by repeatedly levelling false accusations of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in financing of proscribed terrorist organisations.

She stated that India’s hollow rhetoric has fallen flat in the face of Pakistan’s successful counterterrorism measures, which have been accorded due recognition and acknowledgement from the premier international body on counterterrorism, anti-money laundering and terror financing, i.e., the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Our robust and credible AML/ CFT actions and satisfactory implementation of FATF Action Plans duly secured Pakistan’s successful removal off the Grey List, this October,” she added.

Regrettably, the spokesperson, added India is continuing its relentless terror campaign in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “There is no justification for India’s state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK, where its security forces terrorize, torment and torture innocent Kashmiris with impunity, every day,” she said.

Most deplorably, India has been harbouring and protecting terrorists for decades. In 2019, it acquitted Swami Aseemanand, the main character of the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast that killed 43 Pakistani citizens on the Indian soil, she added.

Earlier this year, the Indian courts released 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case during the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat. Similarly, during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks trial, India deliberately withheld witnesses and credible evidence from Pakistani courts, despite repeated requests over the last fourteen years, only to drag and perpetuate the case to serve its sinister political agenda.

“India’s involvement in inciting terrorism inside Pakistan is widely established and documented,” she stated.

In November 2020, she added that Pakistan had released a comprehensive dossier providing evidence of India’s involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan.

She added that the convicted, serving, Indian Naval commander Kulbhushan Yadav is undeniable proof of India’s direct involvement in sabotage and terror. She further stated that Indian links to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other elements inimical to Pakistan inside Afghanistan are also well known.

“Pakistan urges upon the international community to hold India accountable for its actions in IIOJK, its patronage of terrorist entities and for fomenting terror in neighbouring countries,” she stated, adding that India is also advised to immediately reform and rectify its own credentials on terrorism and desist from shamelessly levelling false accusations against Pakistan for selfish political interests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Foreign Office fatf IIOJK Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

Comments

1000 characters

FO rejects baseless charges levelled by Indian leaders

Trade ties, CARs connectivity: High-powered delegation to be sent

Pak soldier martyred

Jul-Sept period: Rs193.15bn authorised/ disbursed under PSDP

Sugar export: decision to be taken on Thursday

FBR enhances security deposits for new customs agents

New solar power plants: Tariffs to be indexed annually: ECC

Asif says PM has asked ministry to initiate process

New COAS: appointment process begins

Intraparty polls to be held on Dec 30th, PML-N tells ECP

Toshakhana Reference: IK summoned by district & sessions court

Read more stories