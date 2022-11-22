KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 228,393 tonnes of cargo comprising 153,064 tonnes of import cargo and 75,329 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 153,064 comprised of 61,951 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 142 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,439 tonnes of Chickpeas, 3,557 tonnes of Dap and 81,975 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 75,329 tonnes comprised of 42,648 tonnes of containerized cargo, 490 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,041 tonnes of Barite Lumps and 27,150 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5042 containers comprising of 2943 containers import and 2099 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 757 of 20’s and 882 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 209 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 418 of 20’s and 574 of 40’s loaded containers while 107 of 20’s and 213 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 12 ships namel Wadi Bani Khalid, Jinggangshan, Safeen Prism, Sun 9, Pacific Dream, Berlin Express, Northern Guard, Teera Bhum, Indigo Ray, Darya Kavri, Clearocean Marvel and Clean Justice have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 10 ships namely, Challah, Osaka, Cosco Jinggangshan, Wadi Bani Khalid, Safeen Prism, Tss Shams, Tsukuba Galaxy, MT Quetta, Kosman and Berlin Express have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 04 ships, Cap Carmel, KOI, MSC Anusha and Chemroad Sea left the Port on Monday morning, while an oil tanker ‘Golden Amrosia’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 65,911 tonnes, comprising 25,986 tonnes imports cargo and 39,925 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,532` Containers (1,211 TEUs Imports and 2,321 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 4 ships, Al-Zubarah, Chola Treasure, Habco Aquila and Ardmore Cheyenne & 03 more ships, MSC Melissa, Maersk Brooklyn and Ginga Ocelot carrying LNG, Rap Seed, Coal, Palm oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at EETL, FAP, PIBT, LCT, QICT and EVTL on Monday, 21st Nov- 2022 and two more ships, Maersk Kinloss and MSC Stella on due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 22nd Nov- 2022.

