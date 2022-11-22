Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 21, 2022). ==================================== BR...
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,761.19
High: 42,856.37
Low: 42,666.12
Net Change: 30.95
Volume (000): 62,389
Value (000): 3,493,322
Makt Cap (000) 1,610,875,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,849.95
NET CH (-) 29.67
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,469.97
NET CH (-) 25.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,479.44
NET CH (+) 17.5
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,932.21
NET CH (-) 40.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,889.71
NET CH (-) 1.79
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,780.20
NET CH (+) 107.75
------------------------------------
As on: 21-November-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
