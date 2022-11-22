AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
ANL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.23%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
FNEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.95%)
MLCF 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 74.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.62%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
TRG 146.57 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.5%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
WAVES 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 108.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 42,761 Increased By 31 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 26.3 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 21, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
Follow us

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 21, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,761.19
High:                      42,856.37
Low:                       42,666.12
Net Change:                    30.95
Volume (000):                 62,389
Value (000):               3,493,322
Makt Cap (000)         1,610,875,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,849.95
NET CH                     (-) 29.67
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,469.97
NET CH                     (-) 25.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,479.44
NET CH                      (+) 17.5
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,932.21
NET CH                     (-) 40.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,889.71
NET CH                      (-) 1.79
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,780.20
NET CH                    (+) 107.75
------------------------------------
As on:              21-November-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Cement Index BR Oil and Gas Index

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Trade ties, CARs connectivity: High-powered delegation to be sent

Pak soldier martyred

Jul-Sept period: Rs193.15bn authorised/ disbursed under PSDP

Sugar export: decision to be taken on Thursday

FBR enhances security deposits for new customs agents

New solar power plants: Tariffs to be indexed annually: ECC

Asif says PM has asked ministry to initiate process

New COAS: appointment process begins

Intraparty polls to be held on Dec 30th, PML-N tells ECP

Toshakhana Reference: IK summoned by district & sessions court

Read more stories