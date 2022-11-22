KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 21, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,761.19 High: 42,856.37 Low: 42,666.12 Net Change: 30.95 Volume (000): 62,389 Value (000): 3,493,322 Makt Cap (000) 1,610,875,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,849.95 NET CH (-) 29.67 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,469.97 NET CH (-) 25.44 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,479.44 NET CH (+) 17.5 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,932.21 NET CH (-) 40.95 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,889.71 NET CH (-) 1.79 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,780.20 NET CH (+) 107.75 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-November-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

