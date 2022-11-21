AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FTSE 100 slides as weaker commodity prices weigh

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2022 02:24pm
The FTSE 100 slipped on Monday, dragged by weakness in commodity-linked stocks, as COVID-19 curbs in top metals consumer China and a stronger dollar weighed on the global mood.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, after notching its strongest close in over two months on Friday.

UK’s energy sector slipped 0.6% on the back of falling oil prices as a slew of COVID-related curbs in China sparked demand fears.

European stocks slip on worries about China’s COVID curbs

Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials have helped the dollar stabilise after its sharp losses earlier in November.

Meanwhile, industrial metal miners shed 1.8% as worries about slowing demand from the world’s second largest economy hit metal prices including those of copper.

Energy and materials stocks combined weigh more than 25% on the FTSE 100.

The more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps lost 0.3%.

Among individual stocks, Virgin Money gained nearly 13% after the lender reported a 43% increase in full-year profit as Bank of England rate hikes lifted its finances ahead of a likely prolonged economic downturn.

FTSE 100 index

