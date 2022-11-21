AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

  • Hovers at 223-224 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 21, 2022 Updated November 21, 2022 12:28pm
Pakistan’s rupee registered losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.11% during trading on Monday.

At around 12:30pm, the rupee was being quoted at 223.42 after a decline of Re0.25 during intra-day trading.

During the previous week, the rupee lost value in all five sessions to close at 223.17 against the greenback in the inter-bank market, amid reports that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been further delayed as the lender linked arrival of its mission in Islamabad with finalisation of macroeconomic framework with necessary adjustments.

The rupee saw somewhat greater pressure towards the end of the week, with investors also concerned over rising domestic political noise and declining foreign exchange reserves.

In a key development, Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) clocked in at $0.57 billion in October 2022, against a deficit of $0.36 billion reported in September 2022, registering an increase of over 56%, the central bank said on Monday.

Globally, the US dollar started the week on the frontfoot, boosted by defensive buying as investors remained on edge following a spike in COVID-19 cases in some cities in China that prompted officials to tighten restrictions.

The US dollar index rose 0.131% to 107.030 on Monday, after logging its biggest weekly gain in a month last week, while the offshore Chinese yuan rate was at $7.1700 per dollar.

Markets remain in anticipation of minutes from the Fed's November meeting due to be released on Wednesday that could shed light on how high officials ultimately expect to raise interest rates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dropped to near two-month lows on Monday, sliding around $1 a barrel, as supply fears receded while concerns over fuel demand from China and U.S. dollar strength weighed on prices.

This is an intra-day update

