Nov 21, 2022
Tokyo shares edge up after lacklustre pre-holiday trade

AFP Published November 21, 2022 Updated November 21, 2022 12:43pm
TOKYO: Tokyo shares ended higher Monday after trading in a narrow band as investors sat on their hands ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.16 percent, or 45.02 points, to 27,944.79, while the broader Topix index rose 0.28 percent, or 5.54 points, to 1,972.57.

Investors cheered Friday’s gains on Wall Street, helping push share prices up in early trade.

But they struggled to find fresh reasons to keep buying, causing blue-chip shares to zig-zag between positive and negative regions for most of the day.

Global markets are expected to stay relatively quiet for the rest of the week, with many US investors taking time off for Thanksgiving, said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

Tokyo markets will also be closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.

Shares were “top heavy” and “little changed” on Monday, Daiwa Securities said in a commentary, with a cautious mood emerging after Japan’s government lost its third minister in a month.

Chip shares drag Japan’s Nikkei lower; travel stocks jump as tourists return

“The ‘domino effect’ of ministerial resignations… was a negative surprise,” Daiwa said.

The dollar stood at 140.71 yen compared with 140.40 yen Friday in New York.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group edged up 0.03 percent to 6,077 yen. Sony Group trimmed earlier gains and ended up 0.31 percent to 11,255 yen.

Advantest stayed buoyant and ended up 1.45 percent to 9,120 yen. Toyota added 0.50 percent to 2,003 yen. Air carrier ANA Holdings rebounded to end up 1.01 percent to 2,863 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gave up earlier gains to end down 0.24 percent at 82,160 yen, and Nintendo stayed underwater to end down 0.56 percent to 5,887 yen.

Tokyo stocks

