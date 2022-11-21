Planning minister rejects ‘default risk’ rumours

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal categorically dismissed the rumours related to default risks, terming it “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) propaganda” for mere politicking.

The minister said the country has already adopted a path of stability and saved itself from going to default.

The minister made these remarks while addressing the Pakistani community at the Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah, where a large number of overseas Pakistanis had participated, according to a message received here on Sunday.

The government would soon introduce the death insurance scheme for overseas Pakistanis, he further apprised to participants.

“The PTI destroyed the country’s economy which led to an economic crisis but the incumbent government has improved the economy by following the agreement with the IMF and for the last six months Pakistan has adopted a path of stability,” said the minister.

The news about Pakistan’s default risk is based on a “malicious campaign initiated by the PTI which has no reality”. The incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif succeeded in removing Pakistan from the grey list, he added.

The minister further added that Pakistan had a long-standing and brotherly relationship with Saudi Arabia which would continue with the same spirit. We want to establish CPEC-style economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia, also apprising that China and Saudi Arabia had been offered joint investment under CPEC.

“Overseas-based in Saudi Arabia are a strategic partner of Pakistan and their efforts are commendable which helps Pakistan to promote their narrative,” the minister said. The minister also announced that a death insurance scheme will be introduced soon for overseas Pakistanis to provide support to their families in case of accidental death.

The minister further added that the government supports the right of overseas Pakistanis to vote, but it should be done without compromising the sanctity and security of the electoral process.

“There is no secure Internet-based voting system in use in the world yet. However, various proposals are under consideration, including the proposal to give representation to overseas Pakistanis through specific seats in Parliament,” said the minister. He also lauded the role of the Pakistani community in the socioeconomic development of the country and termed them as lifelines.