AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX remains under pressure

Recorder Review Published 21 Nov, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under pressure during the outgoing week ended on November 18, 2022 due to selling on investor concerns over prevailing political situation in the country.

The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 362.71 points on week-on-week basis and closed below 43,000 psychological-level at 42,730.24 points.

Trading activities also remained low as average daily volumes on ready counter decreased by 25.8 percent to 186.28 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 251.07 million shares while average daily traded value on ready counter declined by 13.9 percent to Rs 6.26 billion.

BRIndex100 lost 32.62 points during this week to close at 4,302.69 points with average daily turnover of 148.192 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 248.50 points on week-on-week basis to close at 16,115.12 points with average daily trading volumes of 100.819 million shares.

Total market capitalization declined by Rs 71 billion during this week to Rs 6.826 trillion.

“Uncertainties regarding the country’s liquidity position and ongoing political uncertainties kept the market range bound during the week, with the KSE-100 index settling down by 362.71 points or 0.84 percent on WoW at 42,730points”, an analyst at AKD Securities said.

Sector-wise, the top performing sectors were leasing companies (up 4.1 percent), chemicals (up 2.7 percent) and fertilizers (up 1.8 percent), while the least favourite sectors were miscellaneous (down 6.3 percent), vanaspati & Allied Industries (down 4.4 percent) and Sugar & Allied Industries (down 4.4 percent).

Stock-wise, top performers were LOTCHEM (up 6.7 percent), FCEPL (up 5.5 percent), Engro (up 5.0 percent), GHGL (up 4.9 percent) and TRG (up 4.1 percent), while laggards were UNITY (down 17.5 percent), PSEL (down 13.3 percent), KTML (down 6.4 percent), GATM (down 5.6 percent) and ILP (down 5.3 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 faced downward pressure during the week dropping 0.8 percent on WoW to close in at 42,730 points.

Sector wise textile sectors (down 3.5 percent), oil & gas (down 2.8 percent) and food (down 1.8 percent) remained key underperformers whereas the chemical (up 2.7 percent) and fertilizer (up 1.8 percent) sectors were among top performers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

PSX remains under pressure

Planning minister rejects ‘default risk’ rumours

Bilawal lauds ‘G-77 members and China’ for trust, support

PM hails historic deal

Power projects: Huge receivables hurdle to new Chinese funding

There will be a ‘surprise’ for everyone on 26th: Imran Khan

Rawalpindi: access to Islamabad on 26th may be disallowed

IT, ST, FED: FBR plans ballot to select cases for audit

Two fertilizer plants: Body formed to examine possibility of RLNG supply

Determined IT refund: Scam involving tax officials unearthed

KPT: land-grabbers planning ruthless land grab?

Read more stories