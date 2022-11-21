AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Nov 21, 2022
Pakistan

This week is crucial for govt: Rashid

NNI Published 21 Nov, 2022 05:59am
RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid on Sunday said that the government is stuck in a political, economic and development crisis. In a statement on Twitter, the former Interior Minister stated that the countdown has begun for the government, this week is decisive.

Further explaining the perplexed situation of the incumbent government he added that, “it’s unaware of earthly realities and is suspended in the air, neither its hands touching the sky nor its feet touching the earth.”

According to the AML Chief the rulers are in denial of the reality that things are getting out of their control and the government is stuck in a chaotic situation. Imran Khan will be given a historic welcome at Committee Chowk on Nov 26 he said.

