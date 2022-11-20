AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Suryakumar ton steers India to 191 in second T20 against New Zealand

AFP Published November 20, 2022 Updated November 20, 2022 02:14pm
Photo: AFP
MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Suryakumar Yadav struck an imperious century as India posted 191-6 in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Suryakumar made shot-making look easy in an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls, illustrating why he is ranked the world’s best T20 batter.

The 32-year-old struck 11 fours and cleared the Bay Oval ropes seven times as he compiled his second century in the format, having posted 117 against England at Nottingham four months ago.

Indian board sacks selection panel after T20 World Cup exit

He has become the first Indian to score 1,000 T20 runs in a calendar year, improving his career strike rate to an extraordinary 181.64 in the process.

This was his seventh time past 50 in 11 innings, helping India recover from a modest start after being sent in to bat in damp conditions.

Opener Ishan Kishan provided the next-highest Indian score with 36 off 31.

Suryakumar ensured the run rate accelerated as the innings progressed and the last two overs provided the most action of the innings.

Lockie Ferguson conceded 22 in the penultimate over, all from the bat of Suryakumar, who reached his ton in the process.

India Virat Kohli Kane Williamson KL Rahul Rishabh Pant Suryakumar Yadav

