Country should be part of FATF system: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that Pakistan should be part of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) system on the grounds of its comprehensive AML/ CFT (Anti-Money Laundering/ Combating the Financing of Terrorism) regime which led to the country’s whitelisting from its grey list last month.

Briefing media on the Foreign Office’s performance during his six months in office, Bilawal maintained that through successful diplomacy, Pakistan-US relations have been de-hyphenated in a “major achievement” during the last six months.

He said that both Pakistan and the US have a history of relations, adding that the US is the second historical friend of Pakistan after China. He said that problems emerged for both Pakistan and the US whenever there appeared any lack of coordination between the two countries.

Bilawal added that he had “very positive and productive” engagements with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a positive direction with regard to Pakistan-US relations has become visible.

“Now Pakistan-US relations have been de-hyphenated and a formal announcement has been made in this regard,” he said, adding that in the past, the focus of the discussion of Pakistan-US engagements was on terrorism and the rhetoric of “do more”, but now we have included the economy, trade, health, and agriculture in the realm of ties between the two countries.

In response to a question, the foreign minister welcomed the PTI chief Imran Khan’s “U-turn” on “leaving behind” the “US-led regime change conspiracy” allegedly to be behind the ouster of his government.

“We welcome the latest “U-turn” of Imran Khan on leaving the American conspiracy behind. There had never been a US conspiracy yesterday nor is it any today,” he said. He also termed the current political climate in the country a “storm in the teacup”.

The foreign minister also highlighted his positive engagements at the multilateral level, which resulted in whitelisting of Pakistan from the FATF’s grey list. “We wish that Pakistan should be part of the FATF system,” he said, adding that the country has now the best and comprehensive AML/ CFT regime, perhaps better than others in the region.

He stated that the country’s foreign policy is on a positive trajectory to help achieve development goals by addressing important issues, including counter-terrorism and security and economic cooperation, adding that Pakistan is pursuing the policy of “trade and not aid” with the major powers.

He said that persistent implementation of the FATF action plans about countering money laundering and terror financing would remain high on the government’s agenda.

Responding to another question with regard to the rise in terrorism incidents in the country, the foreign minister asserted that Pakistan perhaps needs to review its internal security policies and decisions in the wake of rising terrorist incidents and the widespread protests against militancy in the tribal belt and the Malakand division.

He said that the residents of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and South Waziristan had always supported peace and confronted terrorism. “Obviously if they feel, right or wrong, that terrorists are returning, they are protesting which is their right. Our responsibility as the government and the state is to ensure peace, rule of law and the state’s writ. Perhaps, it’s time for an in-camera internal review on decisions regarding terrorism and internal security…we once again need that consensus on the issue of terrorism,” he said, adding, “We can’t afford [a] return to the dangerous days of terrorism.”

When asked whether he and his party – the PPP – is in favour of war against the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or dialogue with militant groups, the foreign minister stated: “I never think it is as easy as black and white, either war or negotiations.” Bilawal added that he had a “different approach” to the issue from the previous government’s decisions with regard to dealing with the militants.

“At this moment too, I think that it will be necessary for us to internally review this policy and I don’t think there’s anything wrong in admitting we were wrong in some things and right in other things and re-examining our approach and recalibrating the way that we deal with this issue in the context of the developments in our region,” he added.

He pointed out that there is a significant increase in terrorist attacks after regional changes in the past year or so, from the Karachi University attack and numerous latest incidents in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

About the Chaman border attack, he said that Foreign Office has already given its response on the issue in a “diplomatic language” and a reasonable way. He said that the border remained closed as a result of the terrorist incident. “We condemn whichever group is involved in terrorism and expect our neighbouring country will take appropriate action against them,” he added.

About Afghanistan, the foreign minister said that Pakistan does not want to take a “solo flight” on its recognition and rather, pursue the process with international consensus.

He said Pakistan wants Afghanistan to show progress in safeguarding its neighbours from terrorism and that the interim Afghan government should honour its promises made with the international community, including those about girls’ education.

At the same time, he added that Pakistan is also encouraging global engagement with Afghanistan, adding that the humanitarian situation in the country has reached a “dangerous level”.

