LPG air mix plant: Ogra finds SNGPL responsible for delay

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) found the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) responsible for a two-year delay in the installation of the LPG air mix plant in Gilgit and misleading the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) about its progress and has fined it Rs20 million.

An official of the regulator told Business Recorder on the condition of anonymity that the company has deposited the fine money. The OGRA also granted the SNGPL an extension of two years, from 28 June 2019 to 26 June 2023, for the construction of the LPG air mix plant in Gilgit. The OGRA said in its decision about the SNGPL’s review petition for an extension in the license granted for the construction of the LPG air mix plant and the distribution of LPG air mix through the pipeline in Gilgit.

