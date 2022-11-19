AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Their political leap year

“My request: will the man with real power stand forward.” “If I was Bill Clinton do you know which letter I...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 19 Nov, 2022 06:05am
Follow us

“My request: will the man with real power stand forward.”

“If I was Bill Clinton do you know which letter I would zero on? I bet it would be the word stand…”

“Zero on?! Zero on! In the Land of the Pure we do not, I repeat do not deal with zeroes unless they are at the end of a financial transaction…”

“Ah but you forget the distinction: you are liable if you are in government and not liable if you are not. So Farah Gogi aint liable….”

“Maryam S Sharif…”

“May Allah bring his wrath on you! How dare you refer to her as Maryam Shehbaz Sharif, I mean she will now let loose on you the Man With No Portfolio as well as the two men who were slapped by the deceased Naeemul Haq……”

“Get your facts straight, only Daniyal Aziz was slapped by him, Talal Chaudhary wasn’t – yes the two were disqualified for contempt…and…”

“Hmmm, I hear the services of the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless…”

“Shush, anyway when I said Maryam S Sharif the S was not for Shahbaz, God forbid, the S was for Surgery.”

“Could it be for Stunning?”

“Before or after the Surgery?”

“Now you shush, anyway for your information the real power today belongs to Shehbaz Sharif today…”

“What about Nawaz Sharif, what about Nawaz Sharif whisperer - Maryam Surgery Sharif, what about Pindi, what about…”

“You are so dumb – let me explain. In a leap year you miss out on three birthdays if you are born on 29 February and don’t cheat and celebrate on that day alone, while Pakistani premiers enjoy power only one day and that day is determined when there is a political leap year…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Every time the appointment of chief of army staff is due I hear there is lobbying by the contenders and…”

“And silly political pundits want a rule established that the senior most will be appointed! I mean why ever would the politicians give up on their political leap year?!”

“Indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Their political leap year

ECC allows TCP to import urea from China, Azerbaijan

Attack on Imran Khan: fear still stalks people

Extension of specified officials’ tenures: Coalition partners agree to insert word ‘retention’ in army law?

Imran hints at moving SC against likely amendment

Zardari says strongly believes in army’s promotion system

PIBT willing to supply Thar coal to Gwadar power plant

FCA, QTA: K-E seeks adjustments

Weekly PSDP disbursement: Data uploading abandoned by ministry?

Export of sugar: PSMA links sugarcane crushing to govt permission

NA informed: $5.66bn foreign loan, aid received

Read more stories