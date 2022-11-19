PARTLY FACETIOUS: Their political leap year

“My request: will the man with real power stand forward.”

“If I was Bill Clinton do you know which letter I would zero on? I bet it would be the word stand…”

“Zero on?! Zero on! In the Land of the Pure we do not, I repeat do not deal with zeroes unless they are at the end of a financial transaction…”

“Ah but you forget the distinction: you are liable if you are in government and not liable if you are not. So Farah Gogi aint liable….”

“Maryam S Sharif…”

“May Allah bring his wrath on you! How dare you refer to her as Maryam Shehbaz Sharif, I mean she will now let loose on you the Man With No Portfolio as well as the two men who were slapped by the deceased Naeemul Haq……”

“Get your facts straight, only Daniyal Aziz was slapped by him, Talal Chaudhary wasn’t – yes the two were disqualified for contempt…and…”

“Hmmm, I hear the services of the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless…”

“Shush, anyway when I said Maryam S Sharif the S was not for Shahbaz, God forbid, the S was for Surgery.”

“Could it be for Stunning?”

“Before or after the Surgery?”

“Now you shush, anyway for your information the real power today belongs to Shehbaz Sharif today…”

“What about Nawaz Sharif, what about Nawaz Sharif whisperer - Maryam Surgery Sharif, what about Pindi, what about…”

“You are so dumb – let me explain. In a leap year you miss out on three birthdays if you are born on 29 February and don’t cheat and celebrate on that day alone, while Pakistani premiers enjoy power only one day and that day is determined when there is a political leap year…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Every time the appointment of chief of army staff is due I hear there is lobbying by the contenders and…”

“And silly political pundits want a rule established that the senior most will be appointed! I mean why ever would the politicians give up on their political leap year?!”

“Indeed.”

