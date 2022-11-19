KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 18, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
217,315,716 125,988,556 5,734,581,008 3,232,619,759
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 528,340,896 (496,504,552) 31,836,344
Local Individuals 4,631,508,863 (4,350,404,609) 281,104,254
Local Corporates 2,157,787,896 (2,470,728,494) (312,940,598)
