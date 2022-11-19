KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 18, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,730.24 High: 42,819.72 Low: 42,600.28 Net Change: 89.48 Volume (000): 108,151 Value (000): 3,941,182 Makt Cap (000) 1,609,714,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,879.62 NET CH (-) 41.70 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,495.41 NET CH (+) 4.74 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,461.94 NET CH (-) 28.73 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,973.16 NET CH (+) 15.53 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,891.50 NET CH (-) 6.41 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,672.45 NET CH (-) 42.09 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-November-2022 ====================================

