Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 18, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 18, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,730.24
High: 42,819.72
Low: 42,600.28
Net Change: 89.48
Volume (000): 108,151
Value (000): 3,941,182
Makt Cap (000) 1,609,714,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,879.62
NET CH (-) 41.70
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,495.41
NET CH (+) 4.74
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,461.94
NET CH (-) 28.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,973.16
NET CH (+) 15.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,891.50
NET CH (-) 6.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,672.45
NET CH (-) 42.09
------------------------------------
As on: 18-November-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments