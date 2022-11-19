AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 18, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2022 05:49am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 18, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,730.24
High:                      42,819.72
Low:                       42,600.28
Net Change:                    89.48
Volume (000):                108,151
Value (000):               3,941,182
Makt Cap (000)         1,609,714,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,879.62
NET CH                     (-) 41.70
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,495.41
NET CH                      (+) 4.74
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,461.94
NET CH                     (-) 28.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,973.16
NET CH                     (+) 15.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,891.50
NET CH                      (-) 6.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,672.45
NET CH                     (-) 42.09
------------------------------------
As on:              18-November-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

