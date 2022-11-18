AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
Two terrorists killed in Hoshab IBO: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published November 18, 2022
Pakistan Army killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Hoshab area, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

The operation was conducted in the general area of Balor, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

“As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were heli-inserted. While the establishment of positions by security forces was underway, two terrorists opened fire,” the statement read.

It said that two terrorists were killed in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire and a cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs, was recovered.

The killed terrorists were involved in firing incidents on security forces and civilians and planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the M-8 motorway, it said.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

Earlier, six policemen were martyred in a fierce gun attack in the Wanda Shahab Khel area of Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday.

According to sources, terrorists attacked a police mobile in the limits of Dadiwala police station in Lakki Marwat.

The martyred cops included ASI Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police’s Sepoy Usman Ali, Constable Mahmood Khan, and driver Dil Jan.

