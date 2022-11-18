AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
AVN 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
GGGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.02%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.13%)
LOTCHEM 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
MLCF 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
OGDC 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.71%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
TPLP 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.12%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.82%)
UNITY 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
WAVES 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street shares bounce higher at open on earnings news

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2022 08:39pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Positive results from retailers boosted US stocks, which opened higher on Friday after two negative sessions.

Investors were downbeat this week after a series of US Federal Reserve officials all repeated the message that more interest rate hikes are needed to tame high inflation, even if the pace of the moves could slow.

The comments have again fueled fears of a coming recession in the world’s largest economy.

Boston Fed Bank President Susan Collins echoed that message in a speech Friday though she stressed that “the intent is not a significant downturn.”

Sentiment also was dimmed by less-than-rosy quarterly earnings reports from Target and others, but was helped by some good news in the sector from retailers like Gap and Foot Locker.

About 30 minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 33,641.15.

The broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index were each up 0.4 percent at 3,963.29 and 11,176.09, respectively.

The “good news/better-than-feared news has mitigated some of the weakness seen earlier this week following Target’s (TGT) disappointment,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick J O’Hare.

“It is looking like a pretty good open, then, for stocks, but what will matter more is how they look when the market closes.”

Gap gained 7.8 percent and Foot Locker jumped 12.6 percent.

Meanwhile, ecommerce giant Amazon was trading flat after the company announced it will lay off workers – with reports of about 10,000 job cuts planned.

Wall Street NASDAQ US stock indexes wall street index

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street shares bounce higher at open on earnings news

Amendment to Army Act will be challenged in courts: Imran Khan

PM to appoint new army chief as per law: Asif Ali Zardari

IHC flags risk of another attack on Imran

Foreign Minister Bilawal eyes extension in GSP+ status after FATF grey-list exit

Oil slides on China demand concerns, easing supply worries

By 2050, Pakistan’s annual GDP can decline 18-20% due to climate change risks: World Bank

Pakistan's power generation cost dips 9% month-on-month in Oct

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman immune from Khashoggi suit: US govt

SBP suspends authorisation of 2 currency exchange companies over 'serious violations'

Xi says China to consider holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023

Read more stories