LAHORE: Algo, a provider of digital transformation services and supply chain software, has won its first [email protected] Award in the Supply Chain category, it was stated in a press release.

"By winning Pakistan’s premier award for digital excellence, the Algo Pakistan team has been recognised as one of the nation’s most innovative and successful providers of software solutions and services," it said.

In addition to the [email protected] Award, Algo has been shortlisted for the Pacific ICT Alliance Awards, which recognise the best digital solutions across the region’s top 16 countries, the statement added.

"Algo is an omnichannel supply chain intelligence solution that combines deep operational expertise with advanced technology to accelerate the digital transformation journey. Our analytics-enriched planning platform and integrated professional services help suppliers and retailers identify opportunities, predict performance, minimise manual data management, improve agility, and orchestrate cross-functional operations. From seamless solution adoption to full-service supply chain consulting, Algo takes ownership of clients’ business outcomes. Algo’s iterative delivery model, high-fidelity forecasting, and intuitive planning tools combine to create a uniquely transformative experience."