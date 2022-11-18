AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
AVN 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
GGGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.02%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.13%)
LOTCHEM 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
MLCF 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
OGDC 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.71%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
TPLP 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.12%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.82%)
UNITY 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
WAVES 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Algo wins [email protected] award in supply-chain category

Press Release Published 18 Nov, 2022 07:26pm
Follow us

LAHORE: Algo, a provider of digital transformation services and supply chain software, has won its first [email protected] Award in the Supply Chain category, it was stated in a press release.

"By winning Pakistan’s premier award for digital excellence, the Algo Pakistan team has been recognised as one of the nation’s most innovative and successful providers of software solutions and services," it said.

In addition to the [email protected] Award, Algo has been shortlisted for the Pacific ICT Alliance Awards, which recognise the best digital solutions across the region’s top 16 countries, the statement added.

"Algo is an omnichannel supply chain intelligence solution that combines deep operational expertise with advanced technology to accelerate the digital transformation journey. Our analytics-enriched planning platform and integrated professional services help suppliers and retailers identify opportunities, predict performance, minimise manual data management, improve agility, and orchestrate cross-functional operations. From seamless solution adoption to full-service supply chain consulting, Algo takes ownership of clients’ business outcomes. Algo’s iterative delivery model, high-fidelity forecasting, and intuitive planning tools combine to create a uniquely transformative experience."

Comments

1000 characters

Algo wins [email protected] award in supply-chain category

Amendment to Army Act will be challenged in courts: Imran Khan

PM to appoint new army chief as per law: Asif Ali Zardari

IHC flags risk of another attack on Imran

Foreign Minister Bilawal eyes extension in GSP+ status after FATF grey-list exit

Oil slides on China demand concerns, easing supply worries

By 2050, Pakistan’s annual GDP can decline 18-20% due to climate change risks: World Bank

Pakistan's power generation cost dips 9% month-on-month in Oct

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman immune from Khashoggi suit: US govt

SBP suspends authorisation of 2 currency exchange companies over 'serious violations'

Xi says China to consider holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023

Read more stories