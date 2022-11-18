Sazgar holds launch ceremony of Haval H6 HEV

Sazgar says it has revolutionised the automobile industry in Pakistan with the launch of Pakistan’s first Hybrid Electric Vehicle-The Haval H6 HEV.

An event was hosted at Faletti’s, Lahore on Thursday for the launch, attended by some of Pakistan’s influencers like Suneel Sarfraz Munj, the co-founder of Pakwheels. It was also attended by Lahore's content creators including Taimoor Akbar, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan, and Aena Khan.

The Colony performed two performances, one at the time of the car reveal and the other at the end of the launch ceremony. The event was monumental for automotive innovation in Pakistan and was thereby enjoyed by renowned business executives, dealers, and car enthusiasts alike.

Since the start, Sazgar has emphasised revolutionising the automobile industry in Pakistan and bringing in latest technologies. It has also been recognised for providing the best after-sales service to its customers by ensuring the delivery of its vehicles in record delivery time with a vast network of dealerships, all over Pakistan. Previous successes of the company include the launch of the Haval H6 petrol variant.

This time Haval has brought forth the first locally assembled (CKD) hybrid unit in Pakistan with state of art car features and international standard safety features.

The distinguishing features of Haval H6 HEV include 240 horsepower, 530NM torque, 19-inch alloy wheels, front radar, fully automatic parking, autonomous reverse, blind spot detection, lane change assist, astern side warning, and astern side warning braking, intelligent dodge, rear collision warning, ventilated and 4-way electric seats, anion air purifier, heads up display and ambient lightning.

The number 1 vehicle in the world’s largest market. I won’t need to praise this SUV because the car will speak for itself louder than anyone ever could: Mian Asad Hameed, CEO Sazgar Engineering Works

Sazgar’s global footprint is very extensive and it has emerged as the market leader in the 3-wheeler category, with state-of-the-art production facilities and efficient operation through people-centric policies.