AGL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
AVN 78.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
MLCF 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
TPLP 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
TREET 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
TRG 141.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.96%)
UNITY 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.41%)
WAVES 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,302 Decreased By -9.5 (-0.22%)
BR30 16,117 Decreased By -116 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,731 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,706 Decreased By -57.6 (-0.37%)
European equities open higher

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets edged higher in opening deals on Friday ahead of the weekend. London’s FTSE 100 index...
AFP Published 18 Nov, 2022 02:30pm
Follow us

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets edged higher in opening deals on Friday ahead of the weekend.

London’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,364.21 points, one day after slipping on the back of a harsh UK budget.

Stocks were partly lifted by data showing that UK retail sales rose 0.6 percent in October, rebounding from a 1.5-percent slump in September.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index added 0.5 percent to 6,608.32 points and Frankfurt’s DAX won 0.3 percent to 14,313.02.

Europe stocks open mixed; London slips before budget

Britain’s government on Thursday slashed spending and hiked taxes, despite admitting that the economy has plunged into recession.

