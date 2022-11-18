European equities open higher

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets edged higher in opening deals on Friday ahead of the weekend.

London’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,364.21 points, one day after slipping on the back of a harsh UK budget.

Stocks were partly lifted by data showing that UK retail sales rose 0.6 percent in October, rebounding from a 1.5-percent slump in September.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index added 0.5 percent to 6,608.32 points and Frankfurt’s DAX won 0.3 percent to 14,313.02.

Europe stocks open mixed; London slips before budget

Britain’s government on Thursday slashed spending and hiked taxes, despite admitting that the economy has plunged into recession.