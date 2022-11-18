AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
AVN 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.63%)
FCCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.7%)
GGL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.26%)
MLCF 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.44%)
TREET 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
TRG 141.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.01%)
UNITY 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,301 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.26%)
BR30 16,109 Decreased By -123.7 (-0.76%)
KSE100 42,719 Decreased By -101 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -61.8 (-0.39%)
Australian shares end higher as investors unfazed by hawkish Fed

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2022 02:19pm
Australian shares posted a marginal weekly loss, although they ended higher on Friday as investors seemed unvexed by US Federal Reserve officials’ hawkish comments while global miner BHP Group’s improved bid for OZ Minerals also lifted sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.2% higher at 7.151.80. The benchmark lost about 0.1% this week.

“Overall Australian investors are assessing whether the market has stabilised and this is a good time to start buying,” said Russel Chesler, head of Investments and Capital Markets at VanEck Australia.

The Aussie market was not fazed by the overnight drop in US equities on the back of comments by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard saying the central bank needs to keep raising interest rates, Chesler said.

Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said the US central bank should not stop rate hikes until it’s clear that inflation has peaked.

Heavyweight financials rose 0.6% to lead the gains on the Australian benchmark index.

Australian shares snap losing streak as geopolitical tensions ease

The “Big Four” banks climbed between 0.2% and 1.8%.

BHP Group Ltd climbed 0.3% after delivering a A$9.6 billion ($6.5 billion) bid for copper and gold producer OZ Minerals, in what could be the largest mining deal in Australia in 11 years. OZ Minerals surged 4% and was among the top gainers on the benchmark.

The mining sub-index ended flat even as iron ore prices advanced.

Technology and healthcare stocks also ended marginally higher.

Energy stocks fell 0.4%, mirroring the weakness in overnight oil prices, and were the top losers on the benchmark index. Explaining the sentiment on the local bourse Chesler said,

“We do not believe that this is the end of the bear market as inflation is still well above the RBA’s 2% to 3% range and remains sticky but … Investors will continue to make opportunistic purchases.”

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll found that New Zealand’s central bank will hike rates by 75 basis points for the first time next week to cool multi-decade high inflation.

The country’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.8% higher at 11,380.61.

Australian shares

