HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks resumed their upward journey at Friday’s open after a two-day drop, boosted by a rally in tech companies.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.50 percent, or 270.70 points, to 18,316.36.

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally higher, inching up 1.29 points to 3,116.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.59 points, to 2,040.80.