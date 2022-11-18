AGL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 222-223 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 01:06pm
Pakistan’s rupee recorded losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.12% during trading on Friday.

At around 1pm, the rupee was being quoted at 222.94, after a decline of Re0.27, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, rupee had depreciated against the US dollar, to settle at 222.67 after a decline of Re0.26 or 0.12%.

In a key development, talks on ninth review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Enhanced Fund Facility (EFF) have been further delayed as the Fund linked the arrival of its mission to Islamabad with the finalisation of macroeconomic framework with necessary adjustments.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said that the date has not yet been finalised as the Fund wants to first finalise the macroeconomic framework and then it would send the mission to Pakistan.

The development is expected to irk market sentiments, after Pakistan's perceived risk of default, measured by the 5-year credit default swap (CDS), hit 75.5% just days ago, owing to uncertainty over the IMF ninth review.

Internationally, the dollar was headed for its best week in a month on Friday, as hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials and stronger-than-expected retail sales data have put the brakes on a pullback that was triggered by signs of softening inflation.

The US dollar index is up about 0.1% so far this week to 106.53, stabilising after a small miss on US inflation last week triggered one of the dollar’s sharpest weekly drops in the free-floating exchange rate era on excitement about an end to rate hikes.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded on Friday as the dollar dipped, but prices were on track for a steep weekly decline on concerns about weakening demand in China and further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

This is an intra-day update

