AGL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
ANL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
AVN 77.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
FNEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3%)
GGGL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.62%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
OGDC 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
PAEL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TPL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.96%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.12%)
TRG 142.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.28%)
UNITY 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.4%)
WAVES 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 4,299 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.3%)
BR30 16,104 Decreased By -129 (-0.79%)
KSE100 42,677 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.33%)
KSE30 15,692 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.45%)
Gold bound for weekly decline on hawkish Fed cues

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2022 10:30am
Gold prices edged up on Friday on a pullback in the dollar, but were still bound for their first weekly decline in three, weighed down by signals from US central bankers that more interest rate hikes were on the way.

Spot gold rose 0.16% to $1,763.65 per ounce by 0433 GMT, set for a weekly decline of about 0.4%. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,765.60.

Gold could remain volatile until there’s clear direction from the Federal Reserve, said Jigar Trivedi, analyst at Mumbai-based Reliance Securities.

Offering some respite to gold, the dollar index, a rival safe haven, inched lower, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.

However, the US currency was still headed for its best week in a month, as hawkish remarks from Fed officials and strong retail sales put the brakes on a pullback triggered by signs of softening inflation.

Markets are currently pricing in an 87% chance of a 50-basis-point hike at the Fed’s December meeting, after four straight 75 bps hikes. Gold continues to be supported by rising recession risks, the still-evolving Ukraine war and the peaking of the US dollar, Fitch Solutions said in a note.

“On the other hand, growing optimism towards the Chinese economy, still high risks of the US Federal Reserve raising rates further and more aggressively than the market expects, and a peaking of inflation in Q3 will continue to pressure gold.”

Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Gold stalls near three-month peak on softer dollar

Analysts said institutional investors are wary and further gains for gold could be elusive.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.8% to $21.12 per ounce, platinum added 0.5% to $984.48, and palladium gained 0.7% to $2,020.19.

All were, however, on course to end the week lower.

