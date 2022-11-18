AGL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
AVN 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.7%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.26%)
MLCF 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
TRG 141.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-2.05%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,301 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 16,117 Decreased By -115.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,715 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,700 Decreased By -63.2 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil heads for second weekly decline as demand concerns weigh

Reuters Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 02:47pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil gave up early gains on Friday and was on track for a second weekly decline, pressured by concern about weakening demand in China and further interest rate rises by the US Federal Reserve.

China, which sources say is looking to slow crude imports from some exporters, has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, while hopes for the moderation of aggressive US rate hikes have been dented by remarks from some Fed officials this week.

“As things stand, bullish price drivers are in short supply,” Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said.

“Yet with the EU embargo on Russian crude less than three weeks away, oil prices could still end the year with a bang.” Brent crude had edged lower by 7 cents or 0.1% to $89.71 a barrel by 0913 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.73.

Both benchmarks are heading for a second weekly loss.

Brent is on track for a decline of more than 6% while WTI is down 8%.

Recession concerns have dominated this week even with the European Union’s ban on Russian crude looming on Dec. 5 and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, tightening supply.

“On the demand side, there are concerns about an economic slowdown,” said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade.

Crude oil – demand will be dim

“The path of the least resistance seems skewed to the downside.”

The premium of nearby Brent futures over barrels loading in six months fell as low as $4.28 a barrel, the lowest since August, indicating less worry about future supply.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by a smaller 50 basis points at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting after four consecutive 75 bp hikes, according to a Reuters poll.

OPEC+, which began a new round of supply cuts in November, holds a policy meeting on Dec. 4.

Also read

Crude Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil heads for second weekly decline as demand concerns weigh

IHC flags risk of another attack on Imran

Targeted assistance: IMF appears ready to take the long view

Xi says China to consider holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023

By 2050, Pakistan’s annual GDP can decline 18-20% due to climate change risks: World Bank

India’s Modi says digital currencies being used to fund terror

Amazon confirms it has begun laying off employees

COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

OGDCL, PPL, GHPL: CDMP turned down by finance ministry

All international airports: FBR to strictly monitor Afghan transit cargoes

Sindh High Court orders immediate LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

Read more stories