Forex reserves up by $75.2m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves rose by $ 75.2 million during last week. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) weekly report issued on Thursday, the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $ 13.796 billion as of Nov 11, 2022 up from $13.721 billion on Nov 4, 2022.

During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves increased by $ 3 million to $ 7.96 billion.

Alarm bells: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plunge $956mn, stand at $7.96bn

Net foreign exchange reserves held by the commercial banks surged by $72.2 million to $5.837 billion at the end of last week compared to $5.764 billion a week earlier.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022