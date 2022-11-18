AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
AVN 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
EFERT 81.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
EPCL 54.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.24%)
FCCL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
FNEL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
GGGL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
MLCF 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
OGDC 75.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.94%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.39%)
TPL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.91%)
TPLP 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TREET 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
TRG 145.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.08%)
UNITY 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.13%)
WAVES 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.56%)
BR30 16,233 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,820 Decreased By -164 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,763 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor calls for mobilising varsities to rehabilitate flood victims

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2022 05:53am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has called for mobilizing universities to help solve the post-flash floods psychological and emotional problems of the flood victims.

He said this while chairing a meeting of vice chancellors of various universities regarding the rehabilitation of flood victims here on Thursday in Governor House Lahore. Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Nabeel Awan, Head of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib and Chief Organizer Edhi Foundation Pakistan, Dr Saeed Elahi were also present.

It was agreed in the meeting that a pilot programme should be started soon in which students, especially students of Psychology, Sociology and Social Work, would conduct a survey to address the psychological and emotional problems of flood victims and help them recover from their trauma. It was also considered to expand the scope of this program and start short courses in universities to make it a permanent part of the education and training of students.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that relief activities carried out by the public and private sector universities is truly appreciated and the vice chancellors, faculty members and students of the universities should continue to contribute for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. In the wake of devastation caused by the floods, there is a need to work to bring the affectees out of the post floods emotional and psychological trauma.

Saeed Elahi said that there is a need to promote passion for volunteer work among the students. Dr Amjad Saqib, Head of Akhuwat Foundation, said the foundation is also considering giving scholarships to students in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

floods flood victims Muhammad Balighur Rehman Saeed Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Governor calls for mobilising varsities to rehabilitate flood victims

Drop in inward dollar flows to hurt PKR: Imran Khan

COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

US terms IK’s allegations ‘mere propaganda’

Timely import of commodities: Senate panel seeks amendments to PPRA rules

Jul-Oct textile group exports down 1.34pc YoY

OGDCL, PPL, GHPL: CDMP turned down by finance ministry

Loans & advances: FD fixes FY22 mark-up at 11.20pc

Forex reserves up by $75.2m

All international airports: FBR to strictly monitor Afghan transit cargoes

22-day cover for petrol, 19-day cover for HSD in hand: Ogra

Read more stories