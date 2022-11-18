Governor calls for mobilising varsities to rehabilitate flood victims

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has called for mobilizing universities to help solve the post-flash floods psychological and emotional problems of the flood victims.

He said this while chairing a meeting of vice chancellors of various universities regarding the rehabilitation of flood victims here on Thursday in Governor House Lahore. Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Nabeel Awan, Head of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib and Chief Organizer Edhi Foundation Pakistan, Dr Saeed Elahi were also present.

It was agreed in the meeting that a pilot programme should be started soon in which students, especially students of Psychology, Sociology and Social Work, would conduct a survey to address the psychological and emotional problems of flood victims and help them recover from their trauma. It was also considered to expand the scope of this program and start short courses in universities to make it a permanent part of the education and training of students.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that relief activities carried out by the public and private sector universities is truly appreciated and the vice chancellors, faculty members and students of the universities should continue to contribute for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. In the wake of devastation caused by the floods, there is a need to work to bring the affectees out of the post floods emotional and psychological trauma.

Saeed Elahi said that there is a need to promote passion for volunteer work among the students. Dr Amjad Saqib, Head of Akhuwat Foundation, said the foundation is also considering giving scholarships to students in this regard.

