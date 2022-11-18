AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2022 05:53am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Matco Foods Limited           12-11-2022    16-11-2022     5% (i)          10-11-2022
United Insurance Co 
of Pakistan Ltd.              12-11-2022    16-11-2022     10% (ii)        10-11-2022
S G ALLIED BUSINESSES
LIMITED                       14-11-2022    16-11-2022     Nil                            12-12-2022
Power Holding Limited Sukuk
(PESC2)                       14-11-2022    20-11-2022
At-Tahur Limited              15-11-2022    21-11-2022     10% (B)         11-11-2022
The Hub Power Company
Limited (HUBCS2)              15-11-2022    21-11-2022
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Ltd #                         15-11-2022    21-11-2022                                    21-11-2022
Dandot Cement Company 
Limited                       18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Suhail Jute Mills 
Limited                       18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                        18-11-2022    25-11-2022                                    25-11-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills 
Limited                       18-11-2022    25-11-2022     100% (F)        16-11-2022     25-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Limited         18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Limited         18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba #      19-11-2022    25-11-2022                                    25-11-2022
Faysal Bank Limited #         19-11-2022    25-11-2022                                    25-11-2022
Hira Textile Mills 
Limited                       19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic 
Industries                    19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Karam Ceramics Limited        19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Quice Food Industries 
Limited                       20-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Frontier Ceramics 
Limited                       20-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            27-11-2022
Oilboy Energy 
Limited                       21-11-2022    27-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Johnson & Phillips 
(Pakistan) Ltd                21-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Bawany Air Products 
Limited                       21-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Hallmark Company 
Limited                       22-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                       22-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Nishat Mills Limited #        22-11-2022    28-11-2022                                    28-11-2022
Hinopak Motors Limited #      22-11-2022    29-11-2022                                    29-11-2022
Oil & Gas Development Company
Limited #                     24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
Pakistan Petroleum 
Limited #                     24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
ZIL Limited #                 24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
Adamjee Insurance Co. 
Ltd. #                        24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                       29-11-2022    30-11-2022
Mitchell's Fruit Farms 
Limited                       26-11-2022    02-12-2022                                    02-12-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd          26-11-2022    02-12-2022
Sana Industries Limited       27-11-2022    03-12-2022                                    03-12-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare #                  29-11-2022    05-12-2022                                    05-12-2022
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate 
(SNBLTFC3)                    23-11-2022    06-12-2022
Bank Alfalah Limited #        02-12-2022    06-12-2022                                    06-12-2022
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company 
Limited                       09-12-2022    15-12-2022     10%             07-12-2022     15-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st            11-12-2022    22-12-2022     NIL                            22-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan 
Limited                       20-12-2022    27-12-2022     200% (F)        16-12-2022     27-12-2022
Summit Bank Limited           27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

