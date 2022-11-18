WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== November 17, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Nov-22 15-Nov-22 14-Nov-22 11-Nov-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107511 0.108059 0.10858 0.107485 Euro 0.791589 0.790595 0.788506 0.787412 Japanese yen 0.00544876 0.00541313 0.00547371 0.00536247 U.K. pound 0.904641 0.902147 0.89919 0.898366 U.S. dollar 0.760266 0.759895 0.76413 0.763884 Algerian dinar 0.00550027 0.00549594 0.00548676 0.00545458 Australian dollar 0.512723 0.508826 0.510592 0.505768 Botswana pula 0.0586925 0.0587399 0.0589908 0.0586663 Brazilian real 0.142913 0.144156 0.144007 Brunei dollar 0.553444 0.553496 0.557027 0.551979 Canadian dollar 0.571156 0.57178 0.575053 Chilean peso 0.000855058 0.00084553 0.00086103 0.000854896 Czech koruna 0.0324983 0.0325033 0.0324554 0.0324298 Danish krone 0.106416 0.106281 0.106007 0.105858 Indian rupee 0.0093473 0.00933211 0.00940662 0.00947179 Israeli New Shekel 0.222235 0.221221 0.22226 0.221351 Korean won 0.000574914 0.000575547 0.000572768 0.000557539 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47 2.46799 2.48175 Malaysian ringgit 0.167459 0.165562 0.166622 0.164559 Mauritian rupee 0.0173004 0.0172998 0.0173751 0.0173925 Mexican peso 0.0393641 0.0392066 0.0393851 0.0391028 New Zealand dollar 0.466613 0.462776 0.466883 0.458712 Norwegian krone 0.0763526 0.0763345 0.0764482 0.0767198 Omani rial 1.97728 1.97632 1.98733 Peruvian sol 0.198141 0.198166 Philippine peso 0.0132568 0.0132589 0.0133237 0.0131421 Polish zloty 0.16876 0.168331 0.168374 Qatari riyal 0.208864 0.208762 0.209926 Russian ruble 0.0125979 0.0125995 0.0126515 0.0126853 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202738 0.202639 0.203768 Singapore dollar 0.553444 0.553496 0.557027 0.551979 South African rand 0.0439658 0.0440902 0.0441368 0.0442359 Swedish krona 0.0728273 0.0732938 0.0735462 0.0724631 Swiss franc 0.808794 0.808012 0.806597 0.79779 Thai baht 0.021296 0.0212897 0.0213385 0.0212166 Trinidadian dollar 0.112645 0.112439 0.113107 0.113299 U.A.E. dirham 0.207016 0.206915 0.208068 Uruguayan peso 0.0191151 0.0191356 0.0191756 0.0191076 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022