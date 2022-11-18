WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
November 17, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 16-Nov-22 15-Nov-22 14-Nov-22 11-Nov-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107511 0.108059 0.10858 0.107485
Euro 0.791589 0.790595 0.788506 0.787412
Japanese yen 0.00544876 0.00541313 0.00547371 0.00536247
U.K. pound 0.904641 0.902147 0.89919 0.898366
U.S. dollar 0.760266 0.759895 0.76413 0.763884
Algerian dinar 0.00550027 0.00549594 0.00548676 0.00545458
Australian dollar 0.512723 0.508826 0.510592 0.505768
Botswana pula 0.0586925 0.0587399 0.0589908 0.0586663
Brazilian real 0.142913 0.144156 0.144007
Brunei dollar 0.553444 0.553496 0.557027 0.551979
Canadian dollar 0.571156 0.57178 0.575053
Chilean peso 0.000855058 0.00084553 0.00086103 0.000854896
Czech koruna 0.0324983 0.0325033 0.0324554 0.0324298
Danish krone 0.106416 0.106281 0.106007 0.105858
Indian rupee 0.0093473 0.00933211 0.00940662 0.00947179
Israeli New Shekel 0.222235 0.221221 0.22226 0.221351
Korean won 0.000574914 0.000575547 0.000572768 0.000557539
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47 2.46799 2.48175
Malaysian ringgit 0.167459 0.165562 0.166622 0.164559
Mauritian rupee 0.0173004 0.0172998 0.0173751 0.0173925
Mexican peso 0.0393641 0.0392066 0.0393851 0.0391028
New Zealand dollar 0.466613 0.462776 0.466883 0.458712
Norwegian krone 0.0763526 0.0763345 0.0764482 0.0767198
Omani rial 1.97728 1.97632 1.98733
Peruvian sol 0.198141 0.198166
Philippine peso 0.0132568 0.0132589 0.0133237 0.0131421
Polish zloty 0.16876 0.168331 0.168374
Qatari riyal 0.208864 0.208762 0.209926
Russian ruble 0.0125979 0.0125995 0.0126515 0.0126853
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202738 0.202639 0.203768
Singapore dollar 0.553444 0.553496 0.557027 0.551979
South African rand 0.0439658 0.0440902 0.0441368 0.0442359
Swedish krona 0.0728273 0.0732938 0.0735462 0.0724631
Swiss franc 0.808794 0.808012 0.806597 0.79779
Thai baht 0.021296 0.0212897 0.0213385 0.0212166
Trinidadian dollar 0.112645 0.112439 0.113107 0.113299
U.A.E. dirham 0.207016 0.206915 0.208068
Uruguayan peso 0.0191151 0.0191356 0.0191756 0.0191076
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
