AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
AVN 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
EFERT 81.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
EPCL 54.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.24%)
FCCL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
FNEL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
GGGL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
MLCF 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
OGDC 75.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.94%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.39%)
TPL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.91%)
TPLP 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TREET 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
TRG 145.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.08%)
UNITY 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.13%)
WAVES 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.56%)
BR30 16,233 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,820 Decreased By -164 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,763 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX falls as commodity stocks weigh

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2022 09:20pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in oil and precious metal prices, amid worries over the path of U.S. interest rates and demand in top metal consumer China.

At 10:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 130.67 points, or 0.65%, at 19,827.29, extending losses from the previous session.

The energy sector and materials sector, fell 1.5% each, as metal and crude prices slid over the dollar’s strengthening and investors reckoned that China’s recent easing of some COVID-19 curbs might not be enough to boost demand.

Month-on-month consumer prices rose in October and now traders are looking to producer prices data, due on Friday, for cues on how it would alter the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) rate hiking path.

“I think they’re still on track for another hike,” said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. “The data hasn’t done enough to derail them from their plan and I think that’s a good thing given high inflation,”

Traders are pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike by the BoC in its Dec. 7 session.

Among stocks, TC Energy said that the weather-related issues that prompted it to halt deliveries through its Keystone oil pipeline have been resolved. Stock was down 0.9%.

Restaurant Brands International rose 1.3% after it said that its coffee chain brand Tim Hortons had forged a two-year partnership with Alibaba Group’s grocery chain.

“I think Restaurant Brands is still one of the better run companies in Canada and probably is very keen to add some exposure to China and Alibaba could help with that,” Taylor added.

Wall Street opened lower as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve official James Bullard spurred concerns that the U.S. central bank would not tone down its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

TSX falls as commodity stocks weigh

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $3mn, stand at $7.96bn

Govt wants me out of the way because I will not stop exposing its corrupt practices: Imran Khan

Russia ‘ultimately responsible’ for Poland blast: Blinken

Monetary policy: market expects no change in key interest rate

Indus Motor Company increases prices of some Toyota vehicles

Oil falls on easing geopolitical tensions, China demand outlook

US to support Pakistan through Global Fertilizer Challenge

PTI long march protesters have no right to block motorways: IHC

Prime International set to acquire Eni’s business in Pakistan

KSE-100 falls 0.38% over delayed IMF review

Read more stories