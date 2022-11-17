AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
AVN 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
EFERT 81.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
EPCL 54.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.24%)
FCCL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
FNEL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
GGGL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
MLCF 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
OGDC 75.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.94%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.39%)
TPL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.91%)
TPLP 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TREET 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
TRG 145.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.08%)
UNITY 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.13%)
WAVES 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.56%)
BR30 16,233 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,820 Decreased By -164 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,763 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.34%)
US stocks fall over concerns that Fed rate hikes not over

AFP Published 17 Nov, 2022 08:21pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks slid Thursday on worries that the US central bank may overtighten policy, following signals from Federal Reserve officials that interest rate hikes to cool the economy are not over.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 percent to 33,308.20 in early trading, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.2 percent to 3,913.45.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.4 percent to 11,026.68.

This came as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday that “the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive.”

He added in a speech that the rate would need to be raised further to hit a level that is restrictive enough.

The central bank has embarked on an aggressive campaign to ease demand and bring down surging inflation, raising the benchmark lending rate six times this year.

Wall Street jumps on more evidence of cooling inflation

Kansas City Fed President Esther George also told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday the labor market was so tight that it is unclear how policymakers can “continue to bring this level of inflation down without having some real slowing.”

She raised the possibility of a contraction in the economy as well in the interview.

“These remarks spoke directly to market participants’ growing fear: more tightening and more economic slowing, neither of which would be good for the earnings outlook,” said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com.

He added that worries the Fed would overtighten and “force the US economy into a hard landing” persisted on Thursday.

US economic data released on Thursday as well did not reassure investors either, with initial jobless claims “still relatively low.”

The housing sector has been decelerating as well, a trend reinforced by data showing that starts and permits declined in October.

Wall Street US stocks

