Nov 17, 2022
Asad Umar claims Imran was warned that powerful people will turn against him if he visited Russia

  • PTI leader says his party will hold the biggest-ever public meeting in Rawalpindi in the coming days
BR Web Desk Published 17 Nov, 2022 03:25pm
PTI leader Asad Umar claimed on Thursday that the party chairman and former premier Imran Khan was warned that the powerful people will turn against him if he visited Russia, adding that the PTI chief “ignored all warnings" in the better interest of Pakistan, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the PTI supporters in Jhelum, he said Imran proceeded with the Russia trip with the "aim to arrange cheap oil” for Pakistan.

Former finance minister announced that his party’s public gathering in Rawalpindi in the coming days will be the “biggest ever.” He said that the PTI will neither get threatened nor will the party bow down before anyone.

Addressing his supporters a day earlier via video link, Imran stated that the trail of the sale of gifts from Toshakhana was available in government records. His remarks came during an online address to his party's long march, and after he was accused of corruption and selling gifts given to him when he was prime minister.

Imran said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari “took out four cars from Toshakhana during their tenures and cases against them are still pending.”

He also stated that the government was amending the Pakistan Army Act 1952 for “its personal gains.”

“Nawaz Sharif has not made a single appointment on merit throughout multiple tenures.”

Sale records of Toshakhana gifts available with govt: Imran Khan

Earlier, Asad Umar said that the assassination plot was hatched against Imran to put an end to his activities because the government knew he was not afraid of going to jail.

On Monday, Umar had said that the PTI will not stop the long march until Pakistan gains ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’, adding that Imran will rejoin the march soon.

“We are out on the streets for the people and future of Pakistan,” he said. “Imran Khan has lived his life but still he is leading the protest for the future of the youth of Pakistan.”

