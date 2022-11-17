Hong Kong stocks close with another loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell Thursday following a Wall Street retreat as strong US retail data and comments from Federal Reserve officials dented hopes for a pause in the central bank’s rate hike drive.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.15 percent, or 210.82 points, to 18,045.66.

Hong Kong stocks fall after three-day surge

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.15 percent, or 4.55 points, to 3,115.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange inched up 0.06 percent, or 1.21 points, at 2,039.21. AFP