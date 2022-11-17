AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
ANL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
EFERT 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
EPCL 54.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.32%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
FNEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
GGGL 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 30.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.66%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
OGDC 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.9%)
PAEL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PRL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.53%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.21%)
TREET 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.24%)
TRG 144.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.16%)
UNITY 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.15%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,321 Decreased By -15 (-0.35%)
BR30 16,279 Decreased By -166.9 (-1.02%)
KSE100 42,794 Decreased By -189.6 (-0.44%)
KSE30 15,760 Decreased By -56.9 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks close with another loss

AFP Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 01:37pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell Thursday following a Wall Street retreat as strong US retail data and comments from Federal Reserve officials dented hopes for a pause in the central bank’s rate hike drive.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.15 percent, or 210.82 points, to 18,045.66.

Hong Kong stocks fall after three-day surge

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.15 percent, or 4.55 points, to 3,115.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange inched up 0.06 percent, or 1.21 points, at 2,039.21. AFP

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks close with another loss

Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 222.67 against US dollar

PTI long march protestors have no right to block motorways: IHC

US govt-led ‘Investment Promotion Activity’ initiative launched: Step taken to boost trade, FDI flows

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

Oil falls on easing geopolitical tensions, China demand worries

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

IPPs payment mode: MoF willing to pay GPPs Rs93.4bn

South Korea to gift Pakistan solar power plant

POL rates: anomalies in notification?

Read more stories