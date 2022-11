HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell further in the first few minutes of Thursday’s trade, as profit-takers moved in after a recent surge and investors tracked a drop on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.01 percent, or 18,071.60 points, to 184.88.

Hong Kong stocks fall after three-day surge

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.29 percent, or 9.02 points, to 3,110.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also fell 0.29 percent, or 5.97 points, to 2,032.02.