Nov 17, 2022
Magnificent Malan saves England in first ODI against Australia

AFP Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 01:44pm
Photo: AFP
ADELAIDE: Dawid Malan scored a magnificent 134 as England recovered from a poor start to post 287-9 in the first one-day international against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

After Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl, England were in trouble at 20-2 after four overs when Malan strode to the crease.

When he departed, they were 259-8 with the next highest score Jos Buttler’s 29.

Malan’s 134, his second ODI century after the 125 he scored against the Netherlands in June, came off 128 deliveries, including 12 fours and four sixes.

Cummins, playing his first match as captain following Aaron Finch’s retirement, would have been delighted by Australia’s start to the innings. They tied down the English opening pair with some tight line and length bowling, then made a double breakthrough.

Cummins had Phil Salt caught at second slip by Steve Smith on the last ball of the fourth over and two balls later Mitchell Starc bowled the recalled Jason Roy with a beautiful delivery that swung back late.

The Australian captain then put his side on top when James Vince edged to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

At 31-3 England were struggling but Malan stayed calm, starting slowly and then picking up the pace as the shine went off the ball.

He remained composed as he lost a string of partners who made starts but couldn’t go on with it.

Australia have point to prove against world champions England

Sam Billings fell for 17, Buttler for 29 and Liam Dawson for 13, but each shared valuable partnerships with Malan.

Malan eventually fell trying to hit leg-spinner Adam Zampa out of the ground, but some late hitting from David Willey, who made 34 not out, ensured England set a competitive total.

Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with 3-55.

australia England Aaron Finch David Warner Pat Cummins New Zealand VS INDIA

