Australia win toss, bowl against England in first ODI

ADELAIDE: Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl against England at the Adelaide Oval in the first of three one-day internationals on Thursday.

England, coming off their Twenty20 World Cup win on Sunday, will be looking to continue their celebrations against an Australia team that has a point to prove against the old enemy.

The visitors have given a debut to left-arm pace bowler Luke Wood, while also bringing back Jason Roy at the top of the order.

Australia failed to make the semi-finals of the World Cup after a poor start when they were thrashed by New Zealand.

After former captain Aaron Finch’s decision to retire from ODIs, Travis Head opens the batting.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)