AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
AVN 79.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
OGDC 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.11%)
PAEL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.39%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
TPLP 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
TREET 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 145.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.75%)
UNITY 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
WAVES 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 4,341 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,371 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.45%)
KSE100 42,990 Increased By 6.2 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,834 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Australia win toss, bowl against England in first ODI

AFP Published 17 Nov, 2022 11:39am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
ADELAIDE: Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl against England at the Adelaide Oval in the first of three one-day internationals on Thursday.

England, coming off their Twenty20 World Cup win on Sunday, will be looking to continue their celebrations against an Australia team that has a point to prove against the old enemy.

The visitors have given a debut to left-arm pace bowler Luke Wood, while also bringing back Jason Roy at the top of the order.

Australia failed to make the semi-finals of the World Cup after a poor start when they were thrashed by New Zealand.

Australia have point to prove against world champions England

After former captain Aaron Finch’s decision to retire from ODIs, Travis Head opens the batting.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

australia England Aaron Finch David Warner Pat Cummins New Zealand VS INDIA

