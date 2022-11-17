AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

  • Hovers at 222-223 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2022 11:02am
Pakistan’s rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and declined 0.01% in the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 10:10am, the rupee was being quoted at 222.44, a depreciation of Re0.03 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, rupee had continued to depreciate against the US dollar, and closed at 222.41 after a decrease of Re0.50 or 0.22%.

In a key development on Wednesday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) assured the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance that action would be taken against the banks allegedly involved in overcharging the importers in the opening of LCs by the end of this month.

The committee was told that SBP held meetings with the banks and warned them about the practice and advised them to rationalise the spreads being charged to the customers.

Moreover, Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities decreased to $126.914 billion at the end of September 2022 compared to $130.196 billion as on June 30, 2022, showing a decline of $3.282 billion, mainly due to massive debt servicing.

Globally, the dollar rebounded on Thursday as strong US retail data cast doubt on the recent narrative that inflation is in retreat and US interest rates need not rise too much further.

US data overnight showed October retail sales rose 1.3%, compared with economist expectations for 1.0%, a healthy signal but one that dented hopes for a pause in rate increases.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, gained 0.18% to 106.46.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended declines on Thursday as concerns over geopolitical tensions eased, while rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China added to demand worries in the world’s largest crude importer.

This is an intra-day update

