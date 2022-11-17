AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
ANL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
EFERT 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 54.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.44%)
FCCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.32%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
FNEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
GGGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 31.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
OGDC 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
PRL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.28%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 145.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
WAVES 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,345 Increased By 9.4 (0.22%)
BR30 16,410 Decreased By -36 (-0.22%)
KSE100 43,035 Increased By 50.9 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,838 Increased By 21.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US official says there has never been any truth to Imran’s regime change allegations

  • US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel says Washington doesn't have a position on one political candidate of a party versus another
BR Web Desk Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 11:18am
Follow us

The United States has once again reiterated that "there has never been a truth" to PTI chairman Imran Khan's allegations regarding Washington's purported role in the foreign conspiracy and expressed resolve not to let “propaganda, misinformation and disinformation” come in the way of bilateral ties with Pakistan.

“There is not and there has never been a truth to these allegations, but I don’t have anything additional to offer,” US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing.

When asked to comment on Imran Khan’s recent statement in which he backtracked on his earlier position regarding the US-backed regime change narrative, Patel said the US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests.

President Alvi says 'not convinced' US conspired to remove Imran from power

"That remains unchanged," he said.

Patel noted that the US doesn't have a "position on one political candidate of a party versus another."

"We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles," he stressed.

"Ultimately, we will not let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation get in the way of any bilateral relationship."

Previously, the US has rejected Imran's allegations several times that Washington tried to engineer a regime change in Islamabad.

Imran Khan Vedant Patel US State Dept Pakistan US ties

Comments

1000 characters

US official says there has never been any truth to Imran’s regime change allegations

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

Q1 LSMI output down 0.4pc YoY

COAS’ appointment: Imran Khan softens his stance

Pakistan Army Act: Asif says no major changes under study

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

IPPs payment mode: MoF willing to pay GPPs Rs93.4bn

South Korea to gift Pakistan solar power plant

POL rates: anomalies in notification?

Exporters resent energy shortages

Read more stories