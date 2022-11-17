US official says there has never been any truth to Imran’s regime change allegations

The United States has once again reiterated that "there has never been a truth" to PTI chairman Imran Khan's allegations regarding Washington's purported role in the foreign conspiracy and expressed resolve not to let “propaganda, misinformation and disinformation” come in the way of bilateral ties with Pakistan.

“There is not and there has never been a truth to these allegations, but I don’t have anything additional to offer,” US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing.

When asked to comment on Imran Khan’s recent statement in which he backtracked on his earlier position regarding the US-backed regime change narrative, Patel said the US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests.

"That remains unchanged," he said.

Patel noted that the US doesn't have a "position on one political candidate of a party versus another."

"We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles," he stressed.

"Ultimately, we will not let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation get in the way of any bilateral relationship."

Previously, the US has rejected Imran's allegations several times that Washington tried to engineer a regime change in Islamabad.