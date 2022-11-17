AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
AVN 79.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.17%)
FCCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
OGDC 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PAEL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.29%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
TPLP 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 145.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.75%)
UNITY 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
WAVES 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,341 Increased By 4.7 (0.11%)
BR30 16,375 Decreased By -70.9 (-0.43%)
KSE100 42,994 Increased By 10.2 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,836 Increased By 19 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares snap losing streak as geopolitical tensions ease

Reuters Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 12:36pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares snapped a three-session losing streak on Thursday, as geopolitical tensions eased after Poland said a missile that hit the country was probably a stray Ukrainian defence projectile and not a Russian strike.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.2% higher at 7,135.70.

Earlier in the day, the index dropped 0.2% as better-than-expected jobs data made a case for more interest rate hikes and the fallout of crypto exchange FTX dampened risk appetite.

Poland and military alliance NATO eased fears of a wider international war when they said Tuesday’s blast that killed two people at a grain facility in the country was probably a stray fired by Ukraine’s air defences.

“It is more or less just treading water today on the ASX today,” said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking. Banking and healthcare stocks rose 0.4% and 1.3%, respectively, to lead gains on the benchmark.

Shares of healthcare major CSL Ltd firmed 1.4%. Gold stocks gained 1.1% despite bullion retreating from a three-month peak after safe-haven demand from latest geopolitical concerns faded.

Bucking the trend, heavyweight mining stocks dropped 1.4% after iron ore futures eased after a four-session rally.

Australian shares end lower on fears of more rate hikes

Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

An extended slump in oil prices led Australian energy stocks 2.1% lower.

Meanwhile, data showed that Australia’s jobless rate matched five-decade lows in October as employment climbed by double market forecasts, a sign it will take further increases in interest rates to loosen the drum-tight labour market.

Risk appetite was dampened earlier in the day after the suspension of licence of the local arm of cryptocurrency exchange FTX until mid-May next year.

“The market is still watching very closely the fallout from the FTX and the further repercussions it might have in relation to the derivative exposure and what that might do to equity markets,” Smoling said. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.6% higher at 11,294.52.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares snap losing streak as geopolitical tensions ease

US govt-led ‘Investment Promotion Activity’ initiative launched: Step taken to boost trade, FDI flows

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

COAS’ appointment: Imran Khan softens his stance

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

IPPs payment mode: MoF willing to pay GPPs Rs93.4bn

South Korea to gift Pakistan solar power plant

POL rates: anomalies in notification?

Pakistan Army Act: Asif says no major changes under study

Q1 LSMI output down 0.4pc YoY

Read more stories