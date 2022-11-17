Delhi HC bars Amazon to sell Pakistan-made Rooh Afza

NEW DELHI: Obsessed with anti-Pakistan sentiment, Delhi High Court has restricted Amazon from selling Pakistan-made Rooh Afza in India.

An application moved in the name of Hamdard National Foundation and Hamdard Laboratories India (Hamdard Dawakhana) before the high court, requesting it to restrict Amazon India from selling Pakistan-manufactured Rooh Afza on its platform. After hearing the petition, the court passed a permanent order in favour of the plea, ignoring the fact that Rooh Afza had been sold in India for over a century. The court also asked Amazon to remove other products made in Pakistan.