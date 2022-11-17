KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 190,476 tonnes of cargo comprising 140,932 tonnes of import cargo and 49,544 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 140,932 comprised of 66,751 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,571 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,581 tonnes of Chickpeas, 4,836 tonnes of Dap and 60,193 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 49,544 tonnes comprised of 49,501 tonnes of containerized cargo and 43 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 9470 containers comprising of 4433 containers import and 5037 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1313 of 20’s and 1469 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 90 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1325 of 20’s and 422 of 40’s loaded containers while 336 of 20’s and 1266 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Only 03 ships namely, Chemroad Hope, Jolly Quarzo and MT Lahore have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 05 ships namely, Msc Caledonia II, Champ star, Xin Shanghai, MT Shalamar and Ocean Fleet sailed from Karachi Port.

Some 06 ships namely, MT Quetta, Papillion, MT Karachi, YM Excellence, Bangkok bridge and TSS Shams were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A Cargo volume of 207,801 tonnes, comprising 182,046 tonnes imports cargo and 25,755 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,106` Containers (3,591 TEUs Imports and 1,515 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Al-Rayyan, Ocean Fleet, Chemroad Jupitor and EM Astoria & 03 more ships, MSC Area III, Bangkok Bridge and Clearocean Marvel carrying LNG, Steel coil, Palm oil, Containers and Gas oil are expected to take berths at EETL, MW-2, LCT, QICT and FOTCO on Wednesday, 16th November, and two more containers ships, OOCL Washington and MSC Caledonia II are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 17th Nov-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022