Indian shares eke out small gains as fears after Polish blast ebb

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark Sensex eked out meagre gains to notch a fresh closing high on Wednesday, helped by gains in bank and IT stocks and as nerves eased after US President Joe Biden said the blast in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian defence missile, dispelling fears that it originated from Russia.The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.17% to 61980.72, closing at an all-time high for the second straight session. The NSE Nifty 50 index was virtually unchanged, edging up 0.03% to 18,409.65.

The broader market eked out gains even though only about 1,437 stocks rose, while 2,076 fell and 126 were unchanged.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex had opened lower, in tandem with Asian peers overnight when news of the explosion, which killed two people, broke. However, the MSCI All-World index was also virtually unchanged on the day.