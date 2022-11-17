AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares eke out small gains as fears after Polish blast ebb

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark Sensex eked out meagre gains to notch a fresh closing high on Wednesday, helped by gains in bank and IT stocks and as nerves eased after US President Joe Biden said the blast in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian defence missile, dispelling fears that it originated from Russia.The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.17% to 61980.72, closing at an all-time high for the second straight session. The NSE Nifty 50 index was virtually unchanged, edging up 0.03% to 18,409.65.

The broader market eked out gains even though only about 1,437 stocks rose, while 2,076 fell and 126 were unchanged.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex had opened lower, in tandem with Asian peers overnight when news of the explosion, which killed two people, broke. However, the MSCI All-World index was also virtually unchanged on the day.

Indian shares S&P Sensex

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares eke out small gains as fears after Polish blast ebb

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

Q1 LSMI output down 0.4pc YoY

COAS’ appointment: Imran Khan softens his stance

Pakistan Army Act: Asif says no major changes under study

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

IPPs payment mode: MoF willing to pay GPPs Rs93.4bn

South Korea to gift solar power plant

Exporters resent energy shortages

POL rates: anomalies in notification?

List of locally-manufactured goods: FBR allows release of goods/items

Read more stories