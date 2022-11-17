EDITORIAL: G20 health and finance ministers may have grabbed the headlines with the announcement of a $1.4 billion ‘Pandemic Fund’ ahead of what is expected to be a disappointing summit because of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s absence as the Ukraine war rages.

Yet, welcome as this development is, Indonesian President Joko Widodo – also the host – was right to point out that this amount “is not enough” and at least $30 billion would be required to tackle “the next global pandemic”.

He may also have noted that this announcement has come a little too late since western governments had convincing proof of the Covid pandemic before it spiraled out of control but did not mobilise resources in time to prevent millions of deaths and a global shutdown that continues to take a toll on economies across the world.

They may also have been able to commit a lot more money if they had moved earlier. Now, after record quantitative easing has unleashed inflation not seen in more than four decades and forced a scramble to raise rates, deliberately cut employment and in fact induce recessions in economies in the US and mainland Europe, it’s not surprising that they might not want to put aside too much for poor countries while their own troubles are mounting.

But it’s also true that a pronounced slowdown in big economies will reverberate throughout the world and push the global economy into a recession as well. That makes for a double whammy for most third world countries still struggling to find their feet after the pandemic.

Pakistan, with its collapsing currency and slowing economy, presents a fine example. Not only is it desperately seeking bailout aid from wherever it might come, it must now also brace for a further drop in export and revenue earnings as its biggest trading partners slow down.

And since there’s an ongoing IMF (International Monetary Fund) programme, it must also enforce painful structural reforms that contract fiscal and monetary policies very sharply just when people are suffering from low growth and employment and very high prices.

Such countries would have been far better off if the G20 had taken timely steps to provide them with much needed liquidity and indeed, as Islamabad recommended repeatedly, and written off some if not all of their outstanding debt that eats up most of their annual budgets.

Some rich countries did freeze some of the debt for a few months, which helped for a while, but it wasn’t nearly enough to address long-term issues. It would have been wise to do more to prop up these economies there and then, because big economies will also suffer from more economic and financial trauma in the third world.

Given the circumstances, a mere $1.4b seems little more than a drop in the ocean. G20 countries must realise that if they continue to tilt towards politically correct options that look good in the news but do very little to address on ground problems, they will only have to foot bigger bills with time since entire economies going belly up is in nobody’s interest; especially when the whole world is once again at the edge of a recession.

It’s also very disappointing that needless and costly wars dominate their agenda when everybody knows that such summits don’t advance debates on such issues at all, and the real work is done behind the scenes. It would be much better, then, to devote these get-togethers to solving some of the real problems that confront a very big majority of the world’s population.

To put it bluntly, rich countries that were asleep at the wheel as the world tumbled into the Covid pandemic need to cough up a lot more than just $1.4b to mitigate its lingering effects; and they need to do it soon.

