KARACHI: The chances of sighting the crescent for Jamadi ul Awwal, 1444 AH, is expected to be “good” on the evening of Nov 25, 2022, namely 29th of Rabi us Sani, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

The moon of Jamadi ul Awwal, 1444 AH, will be born on a conjunction point at 3:57 am on Nov 24, 2022.

According to climate record, weather is likely to be fair to partly cloudy in most parts of the country, it said.

