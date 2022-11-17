AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FPCCI team discusses business community’s problems with governor

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2022 07:36am
KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, the president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori have discussed the economic challenges faced by the Sindh province and their pragmatic and strategic solutions.

Irfan Sheikh also congratulated the governor for assumption of his charge on behalf of the entire business, industrial and trade community of Pakistan. It is pertinent to note that FPCCI is the apex trade body of the country with more than 250 chambers, associations and trade bodies under its umbrella. The meeting took place at the Governor’s House, Karachi.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh was accompanied by a high-profile delegation of FPCCI including Suleman Chawla, SVP FPCCI; Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, Senator Haji Ghulam Ali & Zakaria Usman, former Presidents FPCCI and Sultan Rehman, Coordinator Head Office. Veteran business leader Akhtar Khan was also present.

FPCCI Chief expressed his satisfaction that the new governor Sindh is very well-versed with the business, commercial, industrial, trade and financial challenges of the country in general and Sindh province in particular. His background, training, experience and accomplishments have made him into a perfect choice for the role of the Governor Sindh.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh requested that the Governor Sindh should play the role of a bridge between the provincial and federal governments and business, industry & trade community as there are many issues of significance and urgency which need swift resolutions. These issues include unfair gas load shedding for Karachi’s industries, deteriorating law & order situation, solid waste management issues, political instability coupled with dearth of continuity in economic policies, incoherent fiscal & monetary policies and lack of ease of doing business.

Suleman Chawla, SVP FPCCI, said that the government should immediately look into the matters pertaining to export-oriented industries as those are the ones that earn the precious foreign exchange for the country; run the economy through revenue generation and create the maximum number of jobs.

