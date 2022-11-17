KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd 12-11-2022 16-11-2022 10% (ii) 10-11-2022
Matco Foods Limited 12-11-2022 16-11-2022 5% (i) 10-11-2022
S G ALLIED BUSINESSES
LIMITED 14-11-2022 16-11-2022 Nil 12-11-2022
Power Holding Limited
Sukuk (PESC2) 14-11-2022 20-11-2022
The Hub Power Company
Limited (HUBCS2) 15-11-2022 21-11-2022
At-Tahur Limited 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 10% (B) 11-11-2022
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited # 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 21-11-2022
Dandot Cement Company
Limited 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 25-11-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 100% (F) 16-11-2022 25-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Limited 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 25-11-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Limited 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Ltd. # 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba # 19-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022
Faysal Bank Limited # 19-11-2022 25-11-2022 25-11-2022
Hira Textile Mills Limited 19-11-2022 26-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic
Industries 19-11-2022 26-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022
Karam Ceramics Limited 19-11-2022 26-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022
Frontier Ceramics Limited 20-11-2022 26-11-2022 Nil 27-11-2022
Quice Food Industries
Limited 20-11-2022 26-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022
Oilboy Energy Limited 21-11-2022 27-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited 21-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022
Bawany Air Products
Limited 21-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022
Nishat Mills Limited # 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 28-11-2022
Hallmark Company
Limited # 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation
Limited 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022
Hinopak Motors Limited # 22-11-2022 29-11-2022 29-11-2022
ZIL Limited # 24-11-2022 30-11-2022 30-11-2022
Adamjee Insurance Co.
Ltd. # 24-11-2022 30-11-2022 30-11-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited # 24-11-2022 30-11-2022 30-11-2022
Pakistan Petroleum
Limited # 24-11-2022 30-11-2022 30-11-2022
BankIslami Pakistan
Limited 29-11-2022 30-11-2022
Mitchell's Fruit Farms
Limited 26-11-2022 02-12-2022 02-12-2022
Sana Industries
Limited 27-11-2022 03-12-2022 03-12-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare # 29-11-2022 05-12-2022 05-12-2022
Soneri Bank Limited
Term
Finance Certificate
(SNBLTFC3) 23-11-2022 06-12-2022
Bank Alfalah Limited # 02-12-2022 06-12-2022 06-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st 11-12-2022 22-12-2022 NIL 22-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan
Limited 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022
EFU General Insurance
Limited 12-11-2022 14/Nov/2022 15% (iii) 10-11-2022
EFU Life Assurance
Limited 12-11-2022 14/Nov/2022 15% (iii) 10-11-2022
Summit Bank Limited 27-12-2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
