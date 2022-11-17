AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
United Insurance Co. of 
Pakistan Ltd                  12-11-2022    16-11-2022     10% (ii)        10-11-2022
Matco Foods Limited           12-11-2022    16-11-2022     5% (i)          10-11-2022
S G ALLIED BUSINESSES
LIMITED                       14-11-2022    16-11-2022     Nil                            12-11-2022
Power Holding Limited
Sukuk (PESC2)                 14-11-2022    20-11-2022
The Hub Power Company
Limited (HUBCS2)              15-11-2022    21-11-2022
At-Tahur Limited              15-11-2022    21-11-2022     10% (B)         11-11-2022
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited #                     15-11-2022    21-11-2022                                    21-11-2022
Dandot Cement Company 
Limited                       18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited     18-11-2022    25-11-2022     100% (F)        16-11-2022     25-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Limited         18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Limited         18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Limited     18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                        18-11-2022    25-11-2022                                    25-11-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba #      19-11-2022    25-11-2022                                    25-11-2022
Faysal Bank Limited #         19-11-2022    25-11-2022                                    25-11-2022
Hira Textile Mills Limited    19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic 
Industries                    19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Karam Ceramics Limited        19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Frontier Ceramics Limited     20-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            27-11-2022
Quice Food Industries 
Limited                       20-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Oilboy Energy Limited         21-11-2022    27-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Johnson & Phillips 
(Pakistan) Limited            21-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Bawany Air Products 
Limited                       21-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Nishat Mills Limited #        22-11-2022    28-11-2022                                    28-11-2022
Hallmark Company 
Limited #                     22-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                       22-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Hinopak Motors Limited #      22-11-2022    29-11-2022                                    29-11-2022
ZIL Limited #                 24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
Adamjee Insurance Co. 
Ltd. #                        24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited #             24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
Pakistan Petroleum 
Limited #                     24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                       29-11-2022    30-11-2022
Mitchell's Fruit Farms 
Limited                       26-11-2022    02-12-2022                                    02-12-2022
Sana Industries 
Limited                       27-11-2022    03-12-2022                                    03-12-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare #                  29-11-2022    05-12-2022                                    05-12-2022
Soneri Bank Limited 
Term
Finance Certificate 
(SNBLTFC3)                    23-11-2022    06-12-2022
Bank Alfalah Limited #        02-12-2022    06-12-2022                                    06-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st            11-12-2022    22-12-2022     NIL                            22-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan 
Limited                       20-12-2022    27-12-2022     200% (F)        16-12-2022     27-12-2022
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                       12-11-2022    14/Nov/2022    15% (iii)       10-11-2022
EFU Life Assurance 
Limited                       12-11-2022    14/Nov/2022    15% (iii)       10-11-2022
Summit Bank Limited                                                                       27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

Q1 LSMI output down 0.4pc YoY

COAS’ appointment: Imran Khan softens his stance

Pakistan Army Act: Asif says no major changes under study

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

IPPs payment mode: MoF willing to pay GPPs Rs93.4bn

South Korea to gift solar power plant

Exporters resent energy shortages

POL rates: anomalies in notification?

List of locally-manufactured goods: FBR allows release of goods/items

Read more stories